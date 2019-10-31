FACUA supports the Andalusian Administration disciplinary actions against 13 consumer rights associations for not adhering to the law

FACUA Andalusia shows its support for the General Administration for Consumer Protection’s disciplinary actions to 13 of the 46 organisations that are enrolled on the register for autonomous consumer rights’ associations, for not having fulfilled their yearly obligation of informing the regional Administration of their revenue and the number of members. FACUA is currently waiting on the Administration to act with haste and transparency in the processing of the «suspension proceedings» that have already begun. By suspending their enrollment to the register, organisations may not be able to continue publicly presenting themselves as consumer rights’ associations, in addition to potentially losing the right to receive public funding and to represent users

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