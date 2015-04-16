FACUA takes actions against the fraudulent tariffs increase of the Movistar Fusion Deal

FACUA-Consumers in Action has taken several actions against Telefónica-Movistar due to the fraudulent tariffs increase of their Movistar Fusion Deal. The company has informed their clients that next May, the 5 will apply an increase of 5 Euros per month to all their offers integrated on a deal with landline, mobile land, television and ADSL internet services. The association has sent this Tuesday a request to Telefónica-Movistar to nullify the tariff increase. If they don’t do it, it will initiate the actions to what it is legally entitled to in order to defend the interests of the millions of users affected. FACUA has warned Telefónica-Movistar that the announced increase is illegal, because when it launched these offers the company adver

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