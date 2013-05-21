FACUA takes part in international conferences on transparency and open data

FACUA-Consumers in Action took part in the Homer Project and Open Data: an economic and social opportunity for the Mediterranean basin conferences, celebrated this Wednesday, May 15th, in Seville. The event consisted in series of conferences, organized by the international platform Project Homer (Harmonising Open Data in the Mediterranean through better access and Reuse of public sector information), the Seville open data initiative OpenKratio and the Regional Government of Andalucia’s Agriculture and Fishing Management Agency. The objective of this event was to raise awareness of advances and benefits of Open Data for administrations, the private sector and for the citizens of Mediterranean countries. On FACUA’s behalf Enrique

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