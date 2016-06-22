FACUA takes Volkswagen to court due to the emissions fraud
The owners of cars affected can join the class action opened in Audiencia Nacional. The aim is to get economic compensations.
FACUA.org
España-22/06/2016
FACUA-Consumers in Action has decided to take Volkswagen to court due to the emissions fraud. It will join the case opened in Central Court no. 2 of Audiencia Nacional (a special National High Court where only national or specific felonies are judged) against Volkswagen Group.
Consumers who have a diesel car of the brands Volkswagen, Seat, Audi or Skoda whose engine is programmed to cheat in type approval emission tests so that they pass Nitrogen Oxides (Nox) tests can join the class action represented by FACUA to claim for an economic compensation.
To make this possible, the association has enabled a website: FACUA.org/QuerellaVW (in Spanish).
Who can join the lawsuit?
All
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