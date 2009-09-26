FACUA: Taxes must be increased to keep social benefits, but not in this way

FACUA-Consumers in Action supports the need to increase taxes to keep or even icncrease social benefits, which could never been qualified as a waste. But the association considers that part of the plan designed by the Government is far away from being the most fair and equitable. For the association, the Government raises a collector plan that is excessive for medium and low incomes, because it increases consumption taxes, and it is insufficient regarding the highest incomes and the companies with more benefits, among them the main ones responsible of the economic crisis. FACUA values that the weakest economies, where most of the victims of the crisis are included, will suffer a hard and unfair blow with the increase of two points in the general IVA and one point in the

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