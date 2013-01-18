FACUA think that it is humiliating to force users to go to the bank that evicted them to be qualified for the housing funds

FACUA-Consumers in Action consider it an outrage that users who were evicted by their bank have to go to the same financial institution to qualify for a social housing fund. The agreement signed on Thursday by the Government, a total of 33 financial institutions, the FEMP and various Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO´s) states as the first option that «the housing requests by the beneficiaries will be directed to the credit holder of the mortgage loan whose non-payment has caused the applicant to be evicted from their residence». The association describe it as humiliating that the government led by Mariano Rajoy forces this process on those who, in many cases, still have to pay for their seized housing, due to ineffective regulation regarding nonr

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