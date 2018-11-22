FACUA trusts that new data protection law will be rejected by the Constitutional Court

FACUA- Consumers in Action has expressed its strongest rejection of Spain’s new data protection and digital rights law (LOPD – la Ley Orgánica de Protección de Datos y Garantía de Derechos Digitales), which was approved by the Spanish Senate on 21 November 2018. It opens the floodgates to political parties being able to draw up registers of citizens based on their political beliefs, derived from statements they’ve made on social media platforms or websites. FACUA thinks it extremely serious that these groups are allowed to develop databases of those aligned with or opposed to their ideology, organised by dates, names and beliefs. This means that any opinion a person expresses on a social media platform could be recorded, and they could be assigned

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