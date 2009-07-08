FACUA uncovers differences of up to 420% in the prices of condoms according to the brand and the establishment
One box of twelve condoms of the normal variety can cost anything from 3,00 up to 13,10 euros. One brand can vary in price by as much as 124% depending on where it was bought.
FACUA.org
España-08/07/2009
FACUA has carried out a study of the price and labelling on seven brands of condoms in the following varieties: normal, fine, extra strength, retardants, extra large, flavoured and scented.
FACUA published the analysis and a report on the condoms in the last edition of their magazine Consumerismo, (open document in .pdf) which looked at methods of contraception and the prevention of sexually transmitted diseases.
The study, which covered ninety two condom samples, was carried out with reference to the price of the products sold in five supermarket chains and hypermarkets (Alcampo, Carrefour, Dia, Hipercor, and Mercadona), two sex shops a
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