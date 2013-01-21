FACUA unites with pilots and cabin crew for aviation safety

FACUA-Consumers in Action joins the demonstration called for by air transport professionals for aviation safety. It will take place in Madrid on 22nd of January at 11am. The initiative is organized by the Pilots Union SEPLA, through the European Cockpit Association (ECA), and the unions of cabin crews Comisiones Obreras, UGT, SITCPLA and USO – through the European Transport Workers´ Federation, ETF. The call to demonstrate, which has united FACUA and the union of cabin crews STAVLA, was made on the eve of the European Parliament´s approval to finalise the law surrounding the limits on work and rest of air crews. The future law, drafted within the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), has ignored the scientific recommendations about what the limit

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