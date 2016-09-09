FACUA urges Brussels to stop giving in to telcos lobby and to get rid of the extra cost of roaming

FACUA-Consumers in Action urges the European Commission (EC) to stop responding to lobby pressures from large telecoms and completely eliminate the extra cost of roaming, so that the price of calls, messages and internet connections, including deals and flat rates, hired in any country of the European Union are applied in all of them and without any kind of temporary restriction. The Commission itself has just announced that it wants to withdraw the plan for the regulation of free roaming in the EU and make a new one. Brussels wanted the regulation to enter into force from June 2017 authorizing operators to apply surcharges if their clients spent more than 30 consecutive days or 90 days throughout the year out of their home country. But the Commission has backtracked: «

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