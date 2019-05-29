FACUA urges Renfe to resolve issues with their ticket exchange website

FACUA-Consumers in Action turns to Renfe to urge them to resolve the issues with their website dedicated to exchanging booked train tickets for others available for alternative dates and times. The association were able to prove that the site goes into a loop, asking time and time again for the location and ticket number and other journey information. Since there is no passing this first stage, the user is unable to complete the operation, choose an alternative and receive a new ticket. Consequently, users have found themselves forced to use other channels to achieve a change in their booking, which could cause phone lines to be saturated with calls and the creation of queues at help desks in various train stations. Moreover, this situation could have particularly detrimen

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