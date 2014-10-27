FACUA urges the Government to adopt the European Court of Justice ruling on gas and electricity prices

FACUA-Consumers in Action urges the Government to adopt the European Court of Justice (ECJ) decision stating that customers should be informed of rises in their electricity and gas tariff before they take effect, something that currently does not happen in Spain. The association is considering whether to take legal action, especially considering that the European High Court ruling highlights not only the illegality of the current models of gas and electricity tariffs in Spain, but also the fact that these practices have been going on for years. If successful, consumers could appeal the tariff increases that have occurred in recent years. Unlike the telecommunications sector, where Spanish legislation obliges providers to inform their customers of price changes a month in a

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