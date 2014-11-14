FACUA urges the Government to stop hiding the discounted rate 'social tariff' and increase rather than reduce its beneficiaries
Energy companies should be forced to develop efficient and clear public information campaigns of this discount, which according to a survey of the association is currently unknown to 48% of consumers.
FACUA.org
España-14/11/2014
FACUA-Consumers in Action urges the Government to stop keeping the electricity discounts of the so called social tariff (bono social, in Spanish) a secret. The deduction is the only measure put in place by the Government to protect the most vulnerable, but according to a survey conducted by the Association (in Spanish), this special rate is unknown to 48% of users. Power companies should be forced to develop efficient and clear public information campaigns of this discount.
FACUA reminds that since its outset in 2009, the number of users benefitting from this reduction has fallen by 17.9%. According to data provided by the National Commission of Market Competition (CNMC, according to its initials in Sp
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