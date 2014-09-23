FACUA warns about a huge number of complaints against Divatto due to their sofas' fast worn out

The association warns that Divatto doesn’t deal correctly with the complaints many users are submitting due to a breach of the guarantee contract after a fast deterioration of their sofas. The sofas, advertised by the company as «premium«, cost from 2,000 to 6,000 Euros. The association has a list of complaints unsolved by Divatto and, also, there many users affected who explain their situation in many different blogs, social networks and websites. They complain of different faults in their sofas such as burst seams, loose arms, different tones on a same colour piece of furniture, faded colour, legs wrongly placed, stains that cannot be removed or even flakes that stick to sitting people’s clothes. FACUA considers that Divatto is acting dishonestly when

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