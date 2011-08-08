FACUA warns customers that they could receive bills of hundreds or thousands of euros if they use mobile internet abroad

FACUA-Consumers in Action has carried out a study on the price of internet access that clients are charged when they travel abroad. The main mobile phone companies have been examined. These disproportionate tariffs can lead to tourists coming back from their holiday to find bills worth hundreds or thousands of euros. These bills are charged for surfing the internet via roaming. They apply for everyday uses such as opening emails with images, looking at photos and watching videos on social networks, digital news updates or accessing websites of television networks. More than 35 euros for a video of less than a minute, 3,500 euros for an episode of a TV series Watching a 3Mb video, that lasts under a minute, costs up to 35.40 euros (including VAT) wit

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