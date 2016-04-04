FACUA warns IKEA that their toy blocks pose a risk to children

FACUA-Consumers in Action has warned the Swiss company IKEA that one of its toys can cause physical harm to children who play with it. This refers to its MULA models, made up of various different sized coloured stackable blocks, whose design includes small holes. This means the blocks pose a risk of serious physical injury to the children that play with them. A consumer warned the association that she had bought the toy at IKEA and that her 15 month old daughter (the toy says it is only suitable for those over 6) got her thumb stuck in a hole, momentarily cutting off her circulation. Moments later her mother managed to free her thumb herself. FACUA maintains that the product can pose a serious risk of physical injury to infants that use them. Seeing what has happened to th

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