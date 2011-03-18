Unambitious
FACUA warns of serious shortfalls in the draft Customer Service Law
The law is not ambitious and fails to make any substantial advances. FACUA requests for a reasonable timeframe for responding to enquiries and emphasizes that in the electricity sector, the response time is limited to five days. Compensation should be paid if enquiries are not answered.
FACUA.org
España-18/03/2011
Within the next few days, FACUA-Consumers in Action will submit a report to the Government and the parliamentary groups with its assessment of the new draft bill that will regulate the customer service provided by companies that offer general interest consumer services.
FACUA believes that the draft bill, for which a report was approved by the Cabinet this Friday, is not ambitious enough and fails to incorporate sufficient advances.
Furthermore, the excessive timeframe of one month for responding to enquiries, as stated in the draft bill, could cause serious setbacks.
A timeframe of one month would be six times longer than the five working days specified in the electricity sector regulation, established in 2000, for answering enquiries submitted through any mea
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