FACUA warns of the chaos that will be provoked by the deregulation of the sales

FACUA-Consumers in Action is aware of the chaos that will be caused by the removal of government control over the sales, sanctioned in July by the president Mariano Rajoy, allowing shops to be the ones to freely decide the duration of their sales period even reducing it to less than 24 hours. The associations criticises the Royal Decree Law 20/2012, 13th of July, which amends the Law 7/1996, 15th of January, by order of the retail trade, which has turned the sales into a parody of those which have taken place for more than fifteen years. FACUA warns that this perversion will allow almost all the misappropriations with which many traders abuse consumers, and that this will make it difficult for self-governing communities to perform corresponding checks

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión