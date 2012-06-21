FACUA warns that adverts for the sale of organs continue to proliferate across the web

FACUA-Consumers in Action warns that the offers by individuals trying to sell their organs for transplants continue to spread across the internet. This happens despite the fact that two years ago, if a website is ordered not to host this advertising and they do not remove it, they could be committing an offence punishable by between two and three years in jail. In this month of June the organization has denounced thirty-five cases that they have uncovered before the State Attorney General, the Crime Telematics Division of the Civil Guard, the General Secretariat for Health and Consumption of the Ministry of Health and Social and Equality Services. Detected on eight web pages Adverts were placed on eight web pages for citizens residing in Spain that

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión