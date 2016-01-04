FACUA warns that electricity bills were 5.3% more expensive in 2015 than in 2014

According to FACUA-Consumers in Action most recent study, electricity bills were 5.3% higher in 2015 than they were in 2014. The association is insistent on calling for a radical change in the rate system and that the Government sets a completely regulated maximum rate, free from the speculation that happens within the energy market that is dominated by an oligopoly. The average user’s monthly bill increased from 72.84 euros in 2014 to 76.67 euros last year: an increase of 3.83 euros a month, adding up to 45.96 euros a year. The price rise throughout the whole government term was 16.2%, representing no less than 500 euros cumulatively for the average user. FACUA carried out its study using the Voluntary Price for the Minor Consumer rate (PVPC according to its acrony

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