FACUA warns that the charging of the service of voicemail by Movistar gives the right to cancel the contract

FACUA-Consumers in Action warns that charging users for the service of the voicemail that Movistar will start applying to all their clients with fixed lines gives users the right to cancel their contracts without any penalization charge. From October 1 on, the company will charge users with a new tariff of 6.05 cents every time they listen to their messages recorded on their voicemails. The association denounces that Movistar is misleading their clients by making them believe that their only right is to cancel their voicemail service without any penalization charge, when, in fact, the new tariff is a change on the terms and conditions of their contracts, and so they can cancel their contracts without having to pay any penalization charges. FACUA reminds that penalization c

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión