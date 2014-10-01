FACUA warns that the electricity bill has raised a 19% since January, 13 Euros per month for the average user

FACUA-Consumers in Action warns that the electricity bill has raised a 19.2% since January. Users pay 13 Euros more per month now considering September’s average rate. Users paid a 7.8% more last September than September 2013. Tariffs are much more expensive nowadays than they were when the price was bid-based, a method changed by the Government last January. FACUA requests the Government a conclusive intervention of the sector, so that tariffs are established on the basis of the real costs of energy generation. The association also asks for a historical audit of the tariff’s deficit and a legal change to forbid the so-called revolving door –energy firms hiring former presidents, ministers and other senior officials from the Government and the Gov

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