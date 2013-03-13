Overbooking could shoot up
FACUA warns that the EU wants to make cuts to traveller s rights in a clear concession to the air sector
The European Commission proposes to reduce compensation for delays and cancelations instead of ensuring that the current limited regulations are respected.
FACUA.org
Europa-13/03/2013
FACUA-Consumers in Action warns that the European Commission (EC) is trying to cut air transport user’s rights in a gesture of clear concession to airlines.
Instead of ensuring that the current limited regulations are respected, the European organisation has chosen to favour air companies by reducing compensation in the incidents of delays and cancelations, notes FACUA.
The association warns that this measure could cause overbooking to shoot up and allow companies greater impunity when cancelling flights because they have sold too many seats.
FACUA considers it a complete absurdity that only consumers whose flights have been delayed for more than five hours are going to be compensated, seeing as the current three hours is excessive.
This minimum period
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