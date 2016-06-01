FACUA warns that Ticketmaster is still reselling tickets, now for Red Hot Chili Peppers' concert

FACUA-Consumers in Action has requested once more that the online platform Ticketmaster is investigated, this time due to irregularities in the selling of tickets for the concert in Madrid of Red Hot Chili Peppers. Dozens of users have warned FACUA that the website is, again, committing irregularities and promoting the reselling using a subsidiary website of their own group of companies, Seatwave. It is not the first time this happens. The association reported a similar situation in March, when the Bruce Springsteen concert was expected. When tickets were sold out in less than two hours, hundreds of them were put up on another website which also belongs to the cited company. FACUA formally complained to the Directorate general of Trade and Consumer Affairs and to the Area

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