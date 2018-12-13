FACUA welcomes ECJ decision to annul high diesel emission limits

FACUA-Consumers in Action welcomes the European Court of Justice’s (ECJ) decision to reverse a European Commission 2016 ruling which allowed diesel cars to produce excessively high nitrogen dioxide (NOx) levels. The ECJ acted in favour of a legal challenge to existing regulation brought forwards by the local governments of Madrid, Paris and Brussels, which questioned the reduction of the existing standard (Euro 6), implemented by the Commission. In the EU, diesel vehicles made after September 2015 had to comply with emissions standard Euro 6, which set NOx limits at 80mg/km. However, during the approval testing process, which takes place prior to the car’s release into circulation, emissions are not measured under real driving conditions, but in testing grounds. The c

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