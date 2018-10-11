FACUA welcomes the package of measures agreed by PM Sánchez and Unidos Podemos leader Iglesias

FACUA-Consumers in Action welcomes the package of measures agreed between the President of the Government (PM), Pedro Sánchez, and the leader of Unidos Podemos, Pablo Iglesias. The association believes that there needs to be a social shift in Government policies that would bring benefits to millions of families, reinstating and improving their rights in areas such as public health, addiction, education, access to housing and the supply of basic services. These agreed measures could contribute to such a change, although all depends on the way in which they are formalised and put into practice. Rents The Government’s commitment to giving councils the capacity to put limits on price increases for rented accommodation is an interesting step. H

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