FACUA welcomes the Supreme Court's ruling on fuel tax refund

FACUA-Consumers in Action welcomes the decision from the Supreme Court to estimate the financial allocation against the Tax on Retail Sales of Certain Fuels. This is a tax charged by some regions on fuel sold in petrol stations (which contributes to the funding of the public health system), commonly known as céntimo sanitario (cent for healthcare). The association regrets that the Government has made it impossible for consumers to solve this problem without going to Court, that takes longer and is more expensive. This has meant that the Supreme Court has to analyse almost four thousand judicial reviews against the State liability, in spite of the fact that the European Court of Justice (ECJ) had declared that this tax went against European Regulation.<

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión