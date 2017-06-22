FACUA will act as private prosecutor against Iberdrola in the case opened in Spain's High Court

Central Court of Instruction Number 2 of Audiencia Nacional (Spain’s High Court) has accepted FACUA-Consumers in Action’s request to join the case against Iberdrola as a private prosecutor. The judge has decided so after receiving a positive report from the Special Prosecution’s Office for Corruption, who sued the company. FACUA had requested joining the case as popular prosecutor, but the Prosecution’s Office considers that the association should join as a private prosecutor: «We consider it appropriate to equate its legitimization with that of those offended by the crime, and in consequence, to include it as a private prosecutor«, the report says. The Prosecution’s Office for Corruption sued Iberdrola for allegedly committing a crime

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión