FACUA wins a case against Air Europa for moral damages due to an overbooking case

FACUA-Consumers in Action has won a case in court against Air Europa, so they are forced to compensate a family due to «moral damages» caused because they were forced to change their flight due to overbooking reasons. That is the conclusion of a sentence of Madrid’s Commercial Court No. 11. It states that each of the five passengers must be compensated with 250 Euros, as the legislation states, and 500 additional Euros for «stress, discomfort and trouble» caused by having to postpone their travel 24 hours. Nuria A. M., FACUA Madrid’s associate, was affected by overbooking in a flight from Lisbon to Madrid in May 2013. She had four companions: a baby, two children and one member of her family of old age. Air Europa notified them that the

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