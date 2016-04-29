Differences of prices of up to 148% from the most expensive ticket to the cheapest
FACUA's analysis finds the most expensive cinemas in Barcelona, Guadalajara and Madrid
In Spain, going to the cinema on Saturday, Sundays and holidays cost average 7.27 Euros. The association requests higher discounts for regular goers and a monthly flat rate.
FACUA.org
España-29/04/2016
Barcelona, Guadalajara, Madrid, Oviedo and Corunna are the most expensive cities in Spain to go to the cinema during the weekend. It’s one of the conclusions of a study carried out by FACUA-Consumers in Action, where prices of 142 cinemas in the 50 province capitals and the two autonomous cities -Ceuta and Melilla- (see charts in Spanish).
The most expensive cinema is in Barcelona (Cinesa, Diagonal Mar), with a 10 Euros ticket during the weekend. On the other hand, the cheapest cinema is in Santander (cine Los Ángeles), where going to the cinema during the weekends is 4.80 Euros. The average price to go to the cinema on the weekend is 7.27 Euros, although if we use some
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