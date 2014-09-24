The operator also nullified a 65 Euros debt overcharged on her 'Kangaroo 45' Tariff
FACUA's associate gets back her ADSL + Fixed line Deal after she refused to pay non hired services with Orange
After three months with no internet or phone service at all, Cristina Morilla has finally managed to get her line back without having to pay a bonus she never asked for.
FACUA.org
España-24/09/2014
Cristina Morilla Iglesias, FACUA’s associate in Seville, has been able to get back her ADSL broadband and fixed phone line at her home after getting Orange to finally admit their mistake when trying to charge her services she never specifically asked for and that she refused to pay.
Thus, the operator has also stopped threatening her by saying they would include her on a bad debtors’ list, has nullified all those unjustified charges of 65.34 Euros and has started to charged the proper amounts corresponding to her deal.
Last January, Cristina activated Orange’s Kangaroo 45 Deal for her fixed line service and her mobile phone. Her new agreement made her pay 79.86 Euros per month. But from the first bill she received on she was charged b
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