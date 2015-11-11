FACUA's Board of Directors unanimously agreed not to yield to the threat for libel action of Movistar

FACUA-Consumers in Action’s Board of Directors has unanimously agreed not to yield to Movistar’s threat of filing for libel if the association mentions its name again. This is the multinational company’s answer to the association’s appeal for the nearly four million victims of the Movistar Fusión price increase to join FACUA’s class action free of charge, which is being processed by Commercial Court No. 8 (Juzgado de lo Mercantil) in Madrid. The thirteen members of the association’s Board of Directors have refused to comply with Movistar’s request, and not only has it decided to continue to move forward, but also strengthen its call for victims to appear in court and claim back the money that they were charged extra. FACUA wi

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