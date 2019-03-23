FACUA's founder, Paco Sánchez Legrán, leaves the Presidency of the organisation in 2020

FACUA’s founder, Paco Sánchez Legrán (Seville, 1949), will steps out from Presidency of the organisation in 2020. After almost four decades leading the project, he has announced this Saturday in its 13 Assembly that he will not run for re-election in the next Congress, that will take place early that year. Trained as lathe operator, Sánchez Legrán started as an activist when he was 17, fighting for civil and political rights under the dictatorship of Franco. He joined then the Young Comunist League and the Youth section of the union Comisiones Obreras. His fight for freedom and democracy caused him to be chased, tortured and incarcerated during the Franco dictatorship. During the 70s, he was one of the leaders o

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión