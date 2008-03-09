FACUA's President offers one of the '100 ideas to improve Spain' published in the magazine supplement of the newspaper 'El Pais'

FACUA-Consumers in Action’s President, Francisco Sánchez Legrán, offers one of a 100 ideas to improve Spain, published today in El Pais Semanal, the supplement of the newspaper El Pais. «From the iniciative of France’s President, Nicolas Sarkozy, who recently presented a report with 300 ideas to improve France, ‘El Pais Semanal’ has asked 100 Spaniards who are voting today to think of an idea to improve Spain», publishes the supplement. This way, it shows «the result of an experiment where known people from different fields and anonimous people who want to raise their voices before the elections have participated». The proposal of Sánchez Legrán is related to market control: «To increase market c

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