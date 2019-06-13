Following the reports FACUA filed against a number of festivals, O Son do Camiño will finally allow entry with food

Following several reports made by FACUA-Consumers in Action in the last few weeks against festivals for denying entry with food and drink, O Son do Camiño, which is celebrated on the 13, 14 and 15 of June in Santiago de Compostela, have eliminated said clause and will finally allow entry with food. The association had reported the promoter of the event, UTE Esmerarte and Old Navy, to the Galician Institute of Consumption for this reason. Originally, the festival’s website stated the prohibition of entry with food and drinks from outside the venue in their FAQs segment. A few days ago, however, said condition had disappeared, although it is not clear enough whether such access was authorised. So FACUA decided to contact O Son do Camiño to clarify if they would allow entry wi

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