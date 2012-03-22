It also won The Worst Advert
For the Third time consumers elect Movistar as the worst Company of the Year
The Spanish telecommunications giant hasn´t changed and still arrogantly promotes misleading deals with disproportional prices. Meanwhile its customer service is very poor.
FACUA.org
España-22/03/2012
Consumers have for a third time picked Movistar as The Worst Business of the Year. Movistar won 37% of the vote in this prize that are organized by FACUA-Consumers in Action since 2010.
Despite its terrible image with its customers the company hasn´t changed and still arrogantly promotes misleading deals with disproportional prices. Meanwhile its customer service is very poor.
Through the website FACUA.orglapeorempresa, consumers voted from the 6th of March for the 5 nominees, Bankia, CAM, Movistar, Vodafone and Ryanair. The voting which normally ends on the 15th of March (world consumer rights day) was extended for six days because the votes wer
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