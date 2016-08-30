Galicia starts sanctioning proceedings against Volkswagen, after the complaints made by FACUA

The Galician Institute for Consumer Affairs has started to process the first sanctioning proceedings against Volkswagen for the emissions fraud. Of the 200 complaints that the Institute says it has received, the majority correspond with complaints made by FACUA-Consumers in Action, which is representing its associates affected by the fraud. According to the newspaper La Voz de Galicia, the Institute for Consumer Affairs has already processed the first thirty inquiries into the fraud. The maximum sanction would be 40,000 Euros per vehicle, which would come to a total of 1.2 million Euros. FACUA thinks this number is insufficient, taking into account the scale of the fraud, which has affected around 700,000 vehicles in Spain. With this in mind, the association regrets

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