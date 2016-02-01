Gas Natural Fenosa attempted to charge a FACUA member 6,000 euros for bills that were already paid

Gas Natural Fenosa has cancelled a billing request of 6,024 euros it tried to charge R.S.P, a member of FACUA Madrid, for a supposed anomaly in the connection in the measuring instrument in her electric meter. In February 2015, R.S.P cancelled her contract with the power company. Months later, she received a bill corresponding to previous consumption periods that she had already paid. Soon after receiving this bill, she swiftly contacted FACUA Madrid asking them to manage the complaint because the company demanded full payment and threatened to include her in a list of defaulting debtors. As a result, the association approached Unión Fenosa and requested the amounts to be cancelled and called for any payment request to be ceased. FACUA Ma

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