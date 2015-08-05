Gas Natural tried to charge a user more than 9,000 Euros after it had destroyed his meter

FACUA-Consumers in Action has managed to get the energy provider Gas Natural Fenosa to rectify an invoice of 9,222 Euros issued to José Miguel García, FACUA’s associate in Comunidad Valenciana, after his contract had been cancelled and the company had destroyed his meter. The person affected requested the cancellation of his contract because he didn’t live in that house anymore, and it had been empty for ten years and so no gas had been consumed during that period of time. In April 2014, José Miguel received a registered fax from Gas Natural with an invoice where he was charged 9,222 Euros, allegedly the proportional amount to the consumption of gas in his home, located in Castellón, since 2008. But the fact was that he hadn&#

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