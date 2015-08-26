Analysis made from July to August 2015
Getting a B driving licence at the first attempt costs an average of 692 Euros, according to FACUA's analysis
Granada, A Coruña and Badajoz have the lowest average prices to apply for a driving licence. The most expensive are Murcia, Lleida and Bilbao.
FACUA.org
España-26/08/2015
Preparing to pass the driving test for the first time taking 20 lessons costs in Spain an average of 692,33 Euros, according to a comparative research made by FACUA-Consumers in Action (you can see the chart in Spanish here).
The average price of the 286 driving schools asked from 30 cities of the whole country from July to August 2015 shows a slight lowering of prices of a 2.2% when compared to the same period in 2014.
Granada is the cheapest city to get the B licence at the first attempt; it costs an average of 452.46 Euros. It is followed by A Coruña, 499.78 Euros and Badajoz, 511.20 Euros.
This year, Murcia is the most expensive city with an average cost of 93
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