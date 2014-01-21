Getting the B Driving Licence on the first try costs an average 723 Euros in Spain, according to a FACUA study

The last study carried out by FACUA–Consumers in Action in 2013 shows that getting the ordinary B Driving Licence on the first try after twenty practice sessions costs an average of 723 Euros in Spain, with differences up to 165.8% (721 Euros) detected between the most expensive and the cheapest driving schools all over the country. The average price of the 114 driving schools surveyed in twelve cities in November and December 2013 was 2.3% cheaper than in 2012, when the cost was 739 Euros for those who passed the driving test the first time taking twenty practice lessons. When comparing prices between driving schools in the same city, the users can find differences ranging from 13.4% in Cadiz up to 63.7% in Almeria (between 69 and 295 Euros). Jaé

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