Government lies about the electricity social tariff: there is no "discount of 25% or 40% for electricity bills"

FACUA-Consumers in Action reports that the Government’s policy of discounted electricity bills for vulnerable or severely vulnerable consumers (low income and/or large families, those on a minimum pension, people with a disability and victims of terrorism or gender-based violence) does not in fact translate into a «discount of 25% or 40%«, as the Ministry for Ecological Transition has falsely asserted in its new publicity campaign. FACUA demands that the Ministry under Teresa Ribera rectifies the content of the publicity campaign it has launched, including the information found on its website about the policy known as el bono social (social tariff). There it also claims that the discounts are applied to th

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