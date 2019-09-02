Government yet to regulate mandatory insurance policies for food companies

FACUA-Consumers in Action has demanded that the Government and the ensemble of political forces with representation in Congress agree to an urgent modification to the Law of Food Safety in order to regulate every food business, ensuring that they have insurance and are contributing to a guarantee fund that will cover any financial compensation for problems arising from food poisoning. Magrudis, the company responsible for the outbreak of listeriosis that has now caused three deaths and five abortions, assured the City Council it has a civil liability insurance of 300,000 Euros, which is a ridiculous amount that would not cover anywhere near the thousands, or tens of thousands, of Euros that have been used as compensation for those affected. The spokesperson at FACUA, R

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