'With their hyperbolic speech about piracy, theft and organized crime'
Governments ignore the interests of consumers to satisfy the endless demands of the culture industry
FACUA, EXGAE, Red SOStenible and Fcforum have presented in Seville the 2010 IP Watch List of Consumers International, a survey of thirty-four countries.
FACUA.org
Internacional-19/04/2010
«In most countries, the rules governing access to culture and learning in our society put big business first and consumers later». This is the overall conclusion on the 2010 IP Watch List, prepared for the second year by Consumers International, the largest global consumer organization.
The report, which analyzes the situation of thirty-four countries, has been presented at a press conference in Seville by FACUA- Consumer Action, a full member of Consumers International, which along with EXGAE, Red SOStenible and Fcforum, among others, form a group of about a hundred national and international organizations that defend civil rights.
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