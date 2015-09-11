First of the third legal actions taken by FACUA spokesperson
Groundbreaking sentence: Ausbanc's owner, Luis Pineda, forced to tweet his sentence for defamation against Rubén Sánchez through social networks
The Provincial Courts of Seville confirms the decision of Magistrate's Court No. 22. This is the first time that, in Spain, somebody is forced to make public the ruling text on a daily basis for a month.
FACUA.org
España-11/09/2015
Provincial Courts of Seville has confirmed the sentence of Magistrate’s Court No. 22 of Seville that sentences lawyer and businessman Luis Pineda, owner of the legal and editorial firm Ausbanc, due to an offence against the reputation of the journalist and FACUA-Consumers in Action’s spokesperson, Rubén Sánchez.
The ruling, dated 8 September, Section 8th of Provincial Courts of Seville confirms that Pineda has used in Twitter «degrading and offensive comments and expressions» against Sánchez that, «obviously damage his honour» and whose «repetition» represents «a clear proof of the intention of attacking Sánchez’s honour«.
Groundbreaking sentence
This is the
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