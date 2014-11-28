Groundbreaking sentence in Spain for defamation through social networks against Ausbanc's owner, Luis Pineda
For the first time in Spain, the judge forces the convict to publish the ruling every day during a month using his Twitter profile, the same network he used to commit the misdemeanour. He also has to remove the 57 offensive twits.
FACUA.org
España-28/11/2014
The examiner magistrate on Magistrate’s Court No. 22 of Seville has ruled against the lawyer and business owner Luis Pineda, Ausbanc’s owner, due to an offence against the reputation of the journalist and FACUA-Consumers in Action’s spokesperson, Rubén Sánchez.
The judge states in his ruling that Pineda uses «humiliating and insulting expressions and comments» against Sánchez, which «obviously, they infringe upon the right to Sánchez‘s reputation» and that its «repetition» represents «an obvious proof of his intention to infringe upon the rights of somebody else’s reputation«.
Groundbreaking sentence
This is the first time in Spain that a j
Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido