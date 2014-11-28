Groundbreaking sentence in Spain for defamation through social networks against Ausbanc's owner, Luis Pineda

The examiner magistrate on Magistrate’s Court No. 22 of Seville has ruled against the lawyer and business owner Luis Pineda, Ausbanc’s owner, due to an offence against the reputation of the journalist and FACUA-Consumers in Action’s spokesperson, Rubén Sánchez. The judge states in his ruling that Pineda uses «humiliating and insulting expressions and comments» against Sánchez, which «obviously, they infringe upon the right to Sánchez‘s reputation» and that its «repetition» represents «an obvious proof of his intention to infringe upon the rights of somebody else’s reputation«. Groundbreaking sentence This is the first time in Spain that a j

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