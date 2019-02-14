iDental leads the way in complaints ranking
Healthcare, telecoms and finance were the most complained about sectors from members of FACUA in 2018
The closure of iDental clinics lead to the healthcare sector topping the league table of complaints for the first time in history.
FACUA.org
España-14/02/2019
Healthcare, telecommunication, and finance were the sectors with the most complaints from members of FACUA-Consumers in Action during 2018. The spokesperson for the association, Rubén Sánchez, presented an annual statement this Thursday at a press conference What makes consumers complain?
Throughout the year, consumers submitted 58,919 queries and complaints to FACUA and their local organisations (see charts in Spanish). And so, their legal teams opened 13,175 inquiries in defense of their associates and demand the reimburse
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