Iberdrola forced to retract FACUA member's 2,600 Euros bill after accusing him of tampering with the meter

Iberdrola has been forced to retract a 2,629 Euros bill made out to a FACUA Castilla y León member, after accusing him of tampering with the electric meter at his house. The customer had to pay the amount in several instalments to avoid being cut off. Following an appeal made by FACUA, the regional Government of Castilla y León’s local office in León concluded that the bill was based solely on a report by an Iberdrola technician. The company didn’t request the authorities intervene to check whether the meter had been tampered with, nor was the customer in question, Ramón V.V, present whilst the visit was taking place. The incident dates back to December 2017, when Iberdrola told the FACUA Castilla y León member t

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