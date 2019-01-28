Iberdrola forced to retract FACUA member's 2,600 Euros bill after accusing him of tampering with the meter
The local authority concluded that that the energy provider based the bill solely on a report by their own technician, with the energy company not requesting intervention by authorities, nor asking whether the customer wished to be present during the inspection. The customer had to pay the amount in several instalments to avoid having his electricity cut off.
FACUA.org
Castilla y León-28/01/2019
Iberdrola has been forced to retract a 2,629 Euros bill made out to a FACUA Castilla y León member, after accusing him of tampering with the electric meter at his house. The customer had to pay the amount in several instalments to avoid being cut off.
Following an appeal made by FACUA, the regional Government of Castilla y León’s local office in León concluded that the bill was based solely on a report by an Iberdrola technician. The company didn’t request the authorities intervene to check whether the meter had been tampered with, nor was the customer in question, Ramón V.V, present whilst the visit was taking place.
The incident dates back to December 2017, when Iberdrola told the FACUA Castilla y León member t
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