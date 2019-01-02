In 2018, consumers bore the brunt of three of the five most expensive electricity bills in history

In 2018, according to FACUA-Consumers in Action’s analysis, consumers were faced with three of the five most expensive electricity in history. Over the course of the year, bills came to fluctuate by 20.3%; from 69.46 Euros in March to 83.55 Euros in September. The association criticises the Government for not having developed measures to cut the inflated energy bill. December was the fourth month in 2018 when the average user’s bill on Spain’s PVPC semi-regulated tariff (the Voluntary Price for the Small Consumer) was over 80 Euros, according to FACUA’s latest study. Following two months of reductions, the bill went up by 0.6% in the last month of the year. The most expensive bill of 2018 was September’s, 83.55 Euros for the average user, who,

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