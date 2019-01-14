In the first two weeks of January, each kWh of electricity has been 12% more expensive than this time last year

FACUA-Consumers in Action warn that over the first two weeks of January, the average rate per kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity has been 12% more expensive than in the same period of 2018. This means that users on Spain’s PVPC semi-regulated tariff (the Voluntary Price for the Small Consumer, a Government initiative aimed at households with a contracted power supply of under 10kW), will pay an average of 16.72 cents (13.14 plus 27.19% taxes) per kWh used between 1st and 14th January, compared to 14.93 cents (11.74 plus taxes) during the first 14 days of last year. FACUA’s analysis exposes that, using rates from the first two weeks of 2019, the average user would pay a monthly bill of 80.38 Euros. This amount is 6.53 Euros more than the 73.85 Euros rate appli

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